Injured Paramus student’s family sues dump truck company in crash

BELLEVILLE — Even though the driver has not been accused of wrongdoing by authorities, the owners of the dump truck involved in the fatal crash of a school bus on Route 80 on May 17 are being hit with a lawsuit by the family of a student who suffered "severe, grievous, permanent and painful" injuries.

That is the wording used by Asher Amir Majeed's family in the lawsuit brought against Mendez Trucking of Belleville on Wednesday, NJ.com reported. Other lawsuits stemming from the crash, either against the school bus company or the Paramus school district, are technically pending because those are both public entities which require a six-month waiting period before litigation can be filed.

Majeed remains hospitalized, according to the report. Student Miranda Vargas, 10, and teacher Jennifer Williamson, 51, were killed in the crash in Mount Olive. The bus driver, 77-year-old Hudy Muldrow Sr., was charged with vehicular homicide.

The NJ.com report said the dump truck driver contributed to the crash by failing to maintain safe speed and make "proper observations," otherwise driving in a careless and negligent manner, even though the driver was seen on Department of Transportation video swerving in an attempt to avoid the bus.

On Tuesday, the DOT said it would not release that video, citing an objection from Vargas' family.

