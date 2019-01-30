Inferno rages at Marcal Paper factory in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK — Firefighters on Wednesday night were battling bitter cold and a raging fire at the Marcal Paper Mills factory near Route 80.

The mayor told NorthJersey.com that the roof had collapsed by 6:30 p.m.

By the end of the night, the flames had consumed the site, destroying the iconic Marcal sign atop the building.

Video from the scene, which you can watch above, shows flames erupting from the expansive industrial site sitting on 19 acres.

Rob Baron, president and CEO of Soundview Paper Company, said Wednesday night that none of the company's 200 workers were injured.

“On Wednesday afternoon, a devastating fire engulfed our mill in Elmwood Park. In the hours that followed, first responders from multiple surrounding communities exhibited extraordinary bravery, commitment and skill — risking their lives fighting this terrible blaze in frigid conditions. We are enormously grateful for their selfless service," Baron said in a prepared statement.

"The full extent of the damage to our facility is not yet known, but we know the impact will be incalculable to the lives of our dedicated workers and our business as a whole."

News 12 New Jersey was reporting that this was the second fire reported at the factory this month. In 2017, more than 100 firefighters were called to extinguish a fire at the plant, the Associated Press reported.