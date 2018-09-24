Infant was crawling across NJ road — Where are the parents?

LAKEWOOD — A baby made his way out of the house and crawled onto the street late Saturday afternoon.

Cory Cannon, of Eatontown, was in his work vehicle and called 911 when he saw the infant crawling across Joe Parker Road in Lakewood around 6 p.m., according to police.

Cannon told the Asbury Park Press that he was in his work vehicle when he saw the child. At first, he thought it was a toy and took a picture to use as "proof" of what he saw.

Cannon got out of his car to tend to the child and was approached by a neighbor who took the boy back to his home.

Police identified the child as a boy.

While Cannon and others blamed the parents' negligence, some people on his Facebook page faulted him for taking the picture.

Police said their initial investigation determined the infant made his way out of the house after an older sibling did not properly close a door. The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency are part of the investigation.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ