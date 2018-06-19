In NJ’s skies today: Jets conducting military exercises

TRENTON — If you see military jets streaking across the sky, it's only a test.

The U.S. Air Force said it will be conducting a military exercise Tuesday called Exercise Falcon Hawk between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. involving Air Force F-16 and Civil Air Patrol C-182 aircraft, according to a statement cited by MyCentralJersey.com.

The craft will fly at approximately 3.500 feet and may be visible from the ground in the Bedminster and Brick areas. Bedminster is home to President Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club.

One person who heard the exercise in Kingwood told New Jersey 101.5 it was "beyond loud" and spooked his horses.

"Tt was so low and did a circle over. I was a bit nervous thinking odd to be practicing in our political climate."

The exercise, named Exercise Falcon Hawk, is designed to improve the intercept and identification operations of NORAD.

NORAD has conducted exercise flights of this nature throughout the U.S. and Canada since the start of Operation Noble Eagle, the command’s response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

If weather cancels the exercise, it will take place Wednesday.