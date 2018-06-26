In NJ, deer come right up to your back door!
When I hunted deer, I couldn't get within 100 yards of them, especially a buck. Now that I feed them regularly (and don't hunt anymore), they wait for us to put corn out for them every afternoon and evening. They'll lay off the flowers and shrubs (if you spray them) as long as there is enough corn to eat. You can get a 50 lb. bag for $7 at a farm not too far from my house. So every couple of weeks we take a ride out and pick up three bags and I get to see a little more wildlife close-up than I usually would.
The fawns have just started to make their appearance in public about a week ago. If you think deer are cute, wait til you see the babies up close!
