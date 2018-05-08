In defense of John Lennon

Tonight on trash TV "When Athlete's Troll Twitter," starring Chris Long who as part of a Twitter challenge where he was supposed to state a controversial yet unproblematic opinion, has decided to take issue with John Lennon in a tweet that reads "JOHN LENNON WAS A BAD GUY AND IF THIS MAKES YOU MAD, UNFOLLOW ME."

Since I don't follow him anyway, the tweet to me is moot, but as a huge John Lennon fan who named his son after the former Beatle, more facts about Lennon need to be brought out.

Long, a backup defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles and son of NFL Hall Of Famer Howie Long, is basing his comments on an interview Lennon did with Playboy in 1980 before he was gunned down on the street in front of both his house and wife in New York. In it he admits hitting women and by that admission takes responsibility. As we see throughout the rest of his life, he had grown to respect women. He also stood up for woman and took musical stands in tribute to them.

In "Woman is the N-Word of the World," he admonishes men for the way they treat women.

"We make her paint her face and dance

If she won't be a slave, we say that she don't love us

If she's real, we say she's trying to be a man

While putting her down we pretend that she is above us"

He goes on to sing...

"We make her bear and raise our children

And then we leave her flat for being a fat old mother hen

We tell her home is the only place she should be

Then we complain that she's too unworldly to be our friend"

