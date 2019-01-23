‘If you were a ghost, who would you haunt?’ — #SpeakingPodcast

Another wild conversation with the podcast crew.

Along with co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black , we were joined by our own news guy in the morning, Patrick Lavery . Patrick is our most regular guest always providing insight and witty commentary on any and every topic, no matter how bizarre.

Jay's quirky liberalism came through loud and clear when discussing how long we will likely live and then of course, ghosts crept into the conversation.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

