The Ozark Mountain Daredevils only had two Top-40 hits, but this was one of them. The Daredevils formed in southern Missouri and mixed country, blues, rock, bluegrass, and pop together. Their biggest hit was “Jackie Blue” in 1975 which spent two weeks at the number three spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but you don’t hear it much anymore. But that was not their first chart hit.

Their first hit, “If You Wanna Get to Heaven,” is the song I requested of Big Joe. Btw, the advice in the lyrics to those who wanna get to heaven is to “raise a little hell.” That song peaked at #25 in 1974. I don’t know if I have ever heard it played since then, nor have I ever seen it on a 70’s compilation (and I own quite a few). I guess I am the only who remembers/likes this song. Big Joe certainly doesn’t as he didn’t play it for me.

