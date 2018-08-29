If NJ bans plastic bags, is THIS what we have to look forward to?

Plastic shopping bag (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

You thought the Murphy administration was just going to tax you death? Think again. You may want to take one of those plastic shopping bags you have stuffed into one of those drawers in your kitchen and give it one more good use. Put it over your head and tie a secure know with the ends around your neck. The governor may not want to cooperate with the federal government when it comes to illegal alien criminals, but he'll make a criminal out of retailers who dare sell you merchandise in a plastic bag. Sometimes these well intentioned laws have unintended consequences.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Newsletter, Plastic Bag Ban, plastic straws
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Featured Videos, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top