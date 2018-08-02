Jim Gearhart hasn't been a fan of hunting for a long time .

He saw the light, he said, staring down a deer, ready to shoot it. But when “the deer looked at me, and I looked at the deer, I said, 'I can’t do this,'" Jim says in a December, 2017 installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

So perhaps it's no surprise in this episode Jim tells us he doesn't much like the idea of New Jersey's bear hunt, meant to control overpopulation in such a densely human-populated state. But, Jim says, "I also don't like the idea of the possibility of bears carrying children off, which has happened at least once across the New York state border."

The human species is multiplying exponentially — and Darwin says that'll keep happening until the food supply runs out. And the "encroachment of humans on all the land that is available is almost inevitable," Jim says.

Any any species that's in our way ... isn't going to be around long, he says.

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

This week, on Speaking Millennial, the gang learns "Comedian" may not be a real job title .

And don't forget to check out Bill Spadea's New Jersey — your quick-hit of Bill's unique perspective, updated daily.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart