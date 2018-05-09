Identity confirmed of body found in Paterson car

PATERSON — The body found in the back seat of Shanaya Coley’s car was positively identified as the 24-year-old by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

Coley's grey Nissan Altima was found on Sunday in the parking lot of a Paterson apartment complex on Marion Street, about five minutes from her home where she disappeared from last December.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was due to puncture and incision wounds, and the manner to be a homicide.

Coley was reported missing in December. Saturday was the five-month anniversary of her disappearance.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, and many questions remain.

How long was the car parked at the apartment?

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes has not said how long the car was in the apartment's lot. Investigators said they didn't have a lot of credible leads and it's not clear if this was the first time anyone called about the car.

Wilfredo Morales, the man who reported the car to police, told NorthJersey.com the car had been parked there since December and no one was clearing snow from the car. As the weather got warmer, a smell began to come from the carr.

Morales told the news site he was not aware of Coley's disappearance.

Who stabbed her?

Shanaya Coley's father, Willie Coley, told NBC 4 New York at the time she had recently taken out a restraining order against someone. He did not know against whom she took the order out.

Willie Coley told the station that Shanaya's eyeglasses and blood were found in the parking lot outside of her apartment. Police said they were concerned she had been abducted or carjacked as she was leaving for work.

Her family asked for continued prayers on the Facebook page Finding Shanaya Coley, saying, "We truly appreciate the love from all of you."

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about Shanaya Coley's disappearance to call their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or the Paterson Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: