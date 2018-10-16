ICE investigates cyber security, but vigilance starts in your home

Homeland Security Investigations, the investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, says the public plays a role in cyber security.

Brian Michael, special agent in charge of the HSI office in Newark, calls the dark net a "supermarket" for everything from weapons to drugs to child porn.

While the agency has about 6,700 agents throughout the United States and 47 countries, he says cyber security awareness begins at home.

"Be cognizant of what your children are doing online and report suspicious packages coming in, especially from China, from overseas," he said.

He said child predators used popular gaming apps and social media to engage children in conversation, lure them into exchanging inappropriate messages and images, and sometimes even try to set up physical meetings.

