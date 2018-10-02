I knew airports were gross but not this gross

BMC Infectious Disease published a study concerning the number of pathogens found on various surfaces at airports . They tested surfaces at baggage claim, various counter tops, the upper surface of a toilet lid, chair armrests, etc.

They found that handrails on stairs were bad, glass doors were bad, but the worst is a surface you almost have to touch: the plastic trays at the security checkpoints. Every time you go through security, you are exposing yourself to various respiratory pathogens deposited from travelers from all over the world. Next time you’re in the TSA line, look around at the other passengers and ask yourself if you would want to make contact with them, because you basically are.

The only silver lining to the report is that the airport where they took the samples is in Finland, so we can fool ourselves into thinking that we here in America are cleaner.

More from New Jersey 101.5