I … am… outta here (and so’s the sun by tomorrow)

Long before there was The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started A Conversation With At A Party, there was Dennis Miller signing off Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update with the catchphrase "I ... am ... outta here!"

And so it is with substitute weather blog duties. With Eric Scott on assignment Thursday and Friday, I'll be in the anchor chair for New Jersey's First News and the morning drive newscasts during the Bill Spadea show, meaning your forecasts until Dan's return will be handled by the multitalented Annette Petriccione.

Our depth chart here at New Jersey 101.5 is stacked, no doubt about it.

I leave you with one last day of dry weather on Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s during daytime hours. On Wednesday night, temperatures begin a decline to the lower to mid-40s as clouds increase.

By Thursday afternoon, rain becomes likely all over the Garden State, with daytime highs in the mid-50s. Friday, rain continues with gusty winds, and a reminder that at the Jersey Shore, coastal flooding, beach erosion, and high surf are all possible. Friday's highs will be only in the mid-40s.

The weekend looks to be dry and seasonably cool.

And to quote Charles Osgood, I will "see you on the radio" at 5:00 Thursday morning.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on paternity leave and returns Tuesday, March 6. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

