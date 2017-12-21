I-95 in Central Jersey becoming Route 295, getting new exit numbers

Route 95 sign (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Interstate 95 between the Delaware River and Route 1 in Mercer County will be designated as Interstate 295 early next year.

The new designation will also mean that seven exits on what is now Route 95 and four exits on Route 195 will be renumbered in New Jersey.

The change is part of the plan to create an uninterrupted Route 95 through New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Currently, Route 95 ends at Route 1, where it becomes Route 295. Route 95 begins again at New Jersey Turnpike Exit 7A.

The plan is to connect Route 95 to Route 276/Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

State transportation officials said Thursday that workers will start changing signs and mile markers on 95 and 295 beginning in January.

