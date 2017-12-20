I-78 jackknifed tractor trailer creates big delays in NJ, PA

POHATCONG — A jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 78 created delays for several miles into Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning.

The jackknife near Exit 3 near Route 173 eastbound blocked one lane and also involved the clean up of a fuel spill, according to New Jersey Fast Traffic.

The incident was first reported around 10 a.m.

State Police did not have any details of the incident available yet.

Route 22 was a good alternative to get around the delay.