Husband shoots wife, kills himself, prosecutor says

EDGEWATER PARK — Authorities have released the name of a man who shot and wounded his wife at their South Jersey home and later shot and killed himself.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said 57-year-old Gregory Martin shot his 46-year-old wife multiple times. Police responding to a 1 a.m. Wednesday call found her outside with gunshot wounds in her chest. She was reported in critical but stable condition after surgery.

Prosecutors said Martin emerged briefly onto the porch but went back inside. A State Police unit entered the home at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prosecutors say they believe he killed himself soon after re-entering the home. The motive for the shooting is being investigated.

Martin was retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections and employed by the township as a school crossing guard, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

