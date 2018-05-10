Hurricane season: New Jersey is mostly ready for the storm

When it comes to hurricane readiness, New Jersey is mostly prepared.

Debra Ballen, general counsel and senior vice president of public policy for the Florida-based Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, says the organization looked at the quality of local building codes and regulations for local contractors.

New Jersey scored a 90 out of a possible 100 on the IBHS report.

"New Jersey does have significant hurricane risk, and so it is important to protect your citizens," Ballen said.

The factors in each that the organization looked at:

— The question of whether a state has a building code, (some apparently do not).

"It is very important for your citizens that everyone in the state has the same protections," Ballen said. "We look at whether the people that are hired by the localities in your state are trained, whether they are disciplined if they do not do their jobs, basically the enforcement of the building code."

— And third, making sure contractors and subcontractors have the right training, that they have the right discipline.

"The code that is currently in effect in New Jersey is the 2015 code, so that is a good modern code," Ballen said.

"One key area for improvement that IBHS has identified in New Jersey would be better continuing education for those building officials that I mentioned before."

In general, older homes lack many of the advances in hurricane-resistant construction.

"Everyone living in an older home in New Jersey, particularly along the vulnerable coastline, take a look at your house. If you need a new roof, get a new roof, get a stronger roof. If you need to board up your windows and doors when a storm is threatening, be sure to do that," Ballen said.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.