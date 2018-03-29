Hunterdon dealer had 1,000 bags of heroin, $9K cash, cops say

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — A Clinton Township man is in custody after police say he was found with hundreds of drug bags and thousands in cash.

Freddie M. Blue, 36, was arrested March 26 by Raritan Township cops and county detectives who found more than 1,000 bags of heroin and more than $9,000 in cash, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.

Blue was charged with second-degree possession of heroin with intent to distribute and was taken to the Somerset County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know as of Thursday afternoon whether Blue had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com