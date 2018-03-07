Hugging man kicked out of club, said he’d ‘snipe’ manager — cops

PRINCETON — Police are looking for a man they say threatened to shoot and kill a manager of a university student eating club on Monday.

Darnall Pygum, of Trenton, was asked to leave the Terrace Club on Washington Road about 1 p.m. after he asked for a job and hugged members and workers. Witnesses say he appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Pygum later called the club on the phone and told the manager, "That is the last time you are going to yell at me, I got something for you, I'm going to snipe you, I'm going to get you, I'll be waiting for you outside this afternoon when you leave work."

Charges of making a terroristic threat where filed against Pygum and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 609-921-2100 Ext. 1840