Huge Turnpike delays Monday afternoon for overturned car, fire

ROBBINSVILLE — An overturned car and fire caused huge delays on the southbound New Jersey Turnpike on Monday afternoon.

The driver of an overturned SUV in the left and center lanes of the Turnpike at the Route 195 overpass in Robbinsville was taken to Helene Fuld Medical Center in Trenton for treatment of serious injuries, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.

Goez said a car fire in the left lane of the inner lanes in the same area sent that vehicle's driver and passenger to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton.

Multi-mile delays developed on both sides approaching the scene as lanes were closed for investigations.

Delays also developed on the off-ramps for Route 195 by drivers trying to avoid the scene.

Robbinsville fire fighters were the first on the scene along with multiple regular and advanced life support according to a message on their Twitter account.