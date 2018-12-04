Huge celebration for Frank Sinatra birthday with the Sopranos!

What a great night last night at The Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank for Frank Sinatra's birthday celebration.

1,500 people packed in to see Michael Martocci and his Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra pay tribute to Jersey's own Frank Sinatra.

I was joined on stage by three of the stars from the Sopranos: Vincent “Big Pussy” Pastore , Michael Imperioli (Christopher) and Steve Schirripa who played “Bobby Bacala”. We talked about fat suits, getting whacked and meatballs.

Missed this event? We’ll be talking about another event soon...stay tuned!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: