Howell PD honor 7-year-old boy who lost cancer battle

We had a very special #BlueFriday today as we wrapped up 2017 and announced your choice for the most compelling law enforcement story of the past year. The winner was the brave officers at the Howell PD who went above and beyond to help a young boy and his family fight cancer.

Chief Andy Kudrick and Detective Mike Pavlick from Howell Township PD joined me in studio along with Jim Buchanan and two great members of his team at the Ray Catena Auto Group, Mike & Natalie. Jim was proud to present a check for $5,000 on behalf of Ray Catena to the Frances Foundation , an organization focused on helping kids fighting cancer. The donation was in honor of the Police Department's effort to help young Jake "The Tank" Honig as he battled brain cancer .

Jake lost his battle recently and passed on before his 8th birthday. His smile and positive attitude in the face of overwhelming odds will be remembered by his family, friends and his extended family in Blue. It was a true honor to welcome the Howell PD in the studio this morning and our friends at Ray Catena in order to shine a light on the incredible albeit brief journey on earth of brave Jake Honig. Thanks to all the men and women in uniform who go above and beyond the call of duty. I say often that there's a line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue. Beyond keeping society safe and orderly, these men and women become an integral part of our communities by stepping up in cases like this. The Howell PD did make Jake an honorary officer after nicknaming him "the Tank" for his extraordinary approach to his illness.

As a parent, there are really no words that I can think of that will properly console Jake's family. But I know you all join me in saying, Rest in Peace Officer Jake.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea .

More from New Jersey 101.5: