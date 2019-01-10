Howell home invaders rough up man at gunpoint, steal Gucci bag

HOWELL — A Monmouth County home invasion and armed robbery in the early morning hours on Wednesday is believed to have been a targeted incident.

"Based upon evidence retrieved from inside the residence, we believe this to be an isolated incident specific to this location and/or person. We do not believe this was a random act," police said.

​A 27-year old-resident of Sequoia Court in the Point O Woods development called 911 about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report an armed home invasion.

One of the men was about 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build and a black ski mask. The other was 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 195 to 200 pounds and wearing an orange wool ski mask One of the men was armed with a handgun with a flashlight and laser mounted to it.

The victim said while trying to defend himself he was assaulted by one of the men, as the other robber threatened to shoot him. No shots were fired but the resident suffered minor injuries, police said.

The two robbers ransacked the residence and stole a Gucci handbag before leaving in a grey or silver SUV, the victim told police.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Howell police at 732-938-4111.

