Howell cops save goose-chasing dog from frozen pond

By Adam Hochron December 28, 2017 7:57 PM
Howell Police Department
HOWELL — A little cold weather wasn’t about to let a 9-year-old golden retriever named Duke stop him from running after geese. And first responders didn’t let the cold stop them from pulling him out of a pond he ended up falling into.

Duke had fallen into the water in the Villages senior community when his owner called 9-1-1 to get him help, according to police. He had run onto part of the pond that was frozen over, but then fell through the ice.

Officer Stephanie Regina was getting ready to go in after him when members of the Adelphia Fire Company arrived on the scene.

The rescue proved challenging for the responders as the fire department tried laying a ladder across the ice. A firefighter who had gone onto the ice also fell through, but was able to rescue Duke in the waist-deep water.

After the rescue, Duke was wrapped in warm towels and taken to a local veterinarian as a precaution. The firefighter who fell through the ice was treated at the scene by members of the Howell First Aid Squad. Both are expected to be fine after the harrowing and freezing ordeal.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

