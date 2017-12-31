Howell cops nab burglary suspect with help from K-9 officer

Howell Township Police Department via Facebook

HOWELL — With the help of a K-9 officer Howell police were able to locate a man they say could be connected to multiple burglaries in the town.

Police were first called to a home on Asbury Avenue on Saturday night after the residents of a home reported a burglary in process. With the homeowner’s car blocking his stolen car, police said the man suspected in the burglary fled on foot.

It took officers roughly one hour to find the man, later identified as 52-year-old Scott Hahn of Wall. Hahn was identified by the resident, according to police. He is also wanted by police in South Carolina in connection to a stolen vehicle, police said.

A second burglary on Megill Road, not far from the Asbury Avenue burglary, is also being investigated, police said.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com