Yana Paskova / Stringer, Getty Images

My wife is a beautiful person. She truly cares about children and loves working with special needs kids. She’s a special ed language arts teacher at Somerville Middle School. The school district is doing its part to help Special Olympics New Jersey by once again organizing a team of teachers willing to plunge into the icy winter water of the Atlantic at Seaside. It happens February 24th, and she’s trying to do her part to raise money.

I went with her when she did this a few years back. There was a huge congregation at Spicy Cantina on the boardwalk where the Somerville teachers met up before and after. Our own Big Joe Henry was broadcasting live from upstairs and I hung out there for a bit before the plunge. It is absolutely awe inspiring how many good people come out for this event every year. The beach was a wall of humanity, literally and figuratively. I swear I couldn’t see a bit of sand from where I stood; just people with big hearts having some crazy fun and raising some much needed money.

If you’d like to help her out here’s the link to her page. And when you see the photo, yes that’s her holding our little 2 year old Atticus. I bet he wouldn’t be smiling if he had to go in that water!

