For many kids, it's just assumed that once they graduate high school, they'll go to college and it'll be no big deal. But it's been different for Brick's Nicholas Matawa.

Nicholas was diagnosed on the autism spectrum and, as his mother Renee told us, she was told that he would be lucky to graduate high school.

Well, Nicholas is now a senior at Brick Memorial High School, has taken classes at Ocean County College, and hopes to attend Marshall University in West Virginia, which has a partnership with the National Autism Training Center.

This is where we can all help.

Nicholas entered the "Stuck At Prom" contest by Duck brand duct tape, and is in the running to win a $10,000 college scholarship.

The contest looks for the best prom dresses and tuxedos from across the country that have been created entirely with duct tape.

Nicholas took Brick Memorial's prom theme of Around The World for inspiration for his patriotic stars-and-stripes look.

Nicholas Matawa and his stars and stripes duct tape tux (Photo courtesy of Renee Nitti)

The Uncle Sam tux is made out of more than two dozen rolls of duct tape and took a cool 34 hours to create!

(Photo courtesy of Renee Nitti)

The contest is in the judging period now, and voting opens on June 14. But in the meantime, we can all come together and spread the word!

Click here to check out Nicholas' official entry, and be sure to share with your friends, family, co-workers, and teachers!