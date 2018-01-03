Contact Us
Watch how Trev avoids shoveling snow

By Steve Trevelise January 3, 2018 3:11 AM

When you’re an itty bitty maltichon puppy like our dog Fluffy, and the snow is bigger than you, leave it to two pre-teen boys to come to the rescue.

After a snowfall last year, I was so amazed by Albert and Lennon’s motivation, that I just had to get out there and film it — which happens to be much better than helping. Just saying. Nothing like having twin boys old enough to start doing chores.

Good thing I’ve got the boys for the snow ahead …

Steve Trevelise is on the air from Monday-Thursday, 7 to 11 p.m. Tweet him @realstevetrev or @nj1015.

