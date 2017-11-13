How to make workers happier around the holidays

A new survey from Accountemps finds half of U.S. workers are happier during the holidays. But better than 1 in 3 say they are also more stressed.

"I think a couple of different things, especially during the holiday season, you are juggling both professional and personal commitments, you have deadlines that you have to worry about," Accountemps New Jersey Regional Manager Dora Onyschak said.

"At work, you start thinking about what you have to do at home. At home you thinking about what you have to do at work. So I think the time of year just tends to breed that stress."

She says managers can help relieve stress and boost holiday morale.

"Whether that is extra vacation time, whether it is bringing extra helpers during that peak season, I think as managers and employers, we can help employees feel a better balance," she said.

"Bringing in either temporary help during the holiday season, helping them work a little bit more autonomously so that they are not as stressed with deadlines. Helping them plan ahead and just having some of that flexibility if someone wants to leave a little bit early."

About 37 percent in the survey said a bigger year-end bonus would help.

