How to make the best salsa in New Jersey

The best salsa... is the one you make yourself. I love Mexican/American food, especially salsa. Did you ever go to a really good Mexican Restaurant and you can really taste how special and different the salsa is? They probably make their own in house. You can too and it's very easy. I've found these canned tomatoes recently that I've been using in all of my Italian dishes and also used it tonight in a Mexican dish I make with chicken, rice, and fresh vegetables. So I decided to try it with salsa and it is amazing.

If you like a chunkier salsa buy the whole canned tomatoes and chop them yourself or you can use these crushed tomatoes for a smoother salsa. Either way, you will taste the difference and you will love it. If you can't find this brand (they're making their way to more markets in Jersey, be patient) then use the best canned tomatoes you can find. Try this at home. It's so easy and delicious.

