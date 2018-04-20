How to make easy and delicious Buffalo chicken dip
This is a very American party favorite that goes along with any gathering any time of the year. Someone at work requested it and I am happy to oblige. You can make it as cheesy or creamy or chunky with chicken as you like. Just adjust the amount of ingredients I'm going to show you and have a party!
- About half a bag of cheddar cheese
- Cooked chicken
- Two 8-ounce packages of cream cheese
- One 12 ounce bottle of buffalo sauce of your choosing
- One 12 ounce bottle of bleu cheese dressing
- Chopped celery (optional)
