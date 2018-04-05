How to make a Chicago style deep dish pizza

Thursday April 5th is National Deep Dish Pizza Day! I don't know who makes this stuff up, but I decided to make one and show you how easy and delicious it is. You make this at home and people will love you. This is not for the faint of heart and you may want to have a knife and fork ready.

Many people here on the east coast poo poo the "deep dish" pizza as not real pizza. Yes, it's not traditional, but many "Italian" dishes underwent changes when they got here to the states. This one went through a few more traveling out to the Midwest and Chicago. The pizza came out amazing. Try it at home!

