How to make a Buffalo chicken pizza

It took me some convincing to try a buff-chick pizza about ten years ago. I was pleasantly surprised how much I actually liked it, being kind of a food traditionalist. Last week we got an email from a listener from Pennsylvania named Mike, who drives a truck into New Jersey every week delivering raw milk. He's a long time, loyal listener and asked if I could make his favorite pie. Some people put sauce and cheese and just add buffalo chicken on top, but we went a different more taste consistent way with ours.

If you have a pizza recipe or combination you want me to try for you, email me your idea at dennis.malloy@townsquaremedia.com .

