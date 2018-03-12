How to have the brightest headlights in town

If you're driving with yellowed or dirty headlights thanks to the plastic covers that encase them, I found a way to bring them back to life much cheaper than you would imagine.

All three of my cars were made in 2005 and all three suffered from those foggy looking yellowing headlight encasements. The place where I wash my car wanted $40 dollars just to clean them. I had also heard prices up to $79. Then my friend Hector told me about the secret that brought all three cars back to life for less than five dollars. Get off!

Seriously! Get "Off" bug repellent . The second it made contact with the lights they cleared right up. I couldn't believe it and now my lights look like brand new. Just a few squirts and I still have enough to get me through the summer. Cost of the "Off" - $4.95.

