How to have a unique Valentine’s Day in New Jersey

From wine and chocolate to an epic '70s mixtape party, there are so many sweet ways to celebrate V-Day with your boo this month.

Feb. 9

Pre-Valentine’s Parents’ Night Out

Want to squeeze in a date but can’t find a sitter? Head to The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille in North Brunswick. While you have dinner and drinks, the staff of Lightbridge Academy will watch the kids in the party room. They’ll get to craft, play games and peruse the kids’ buffet for just $5 extra.

Valentine’s Day Masked Ball

Want to make your boo feel like royalty? Heading to Lambert Castle in Paterson could be a great start. Grab a lavish mask and hit the dance floor.

Romance Can Be Murder

Help the detective solve the crime at this murder mystery dinner in Bloomfield. It’s BYOB, so be sure to bring a bottle of your fave beer or wine.

Feb 9 to 11

Photo courtesy of Laurita Winery Facebook Page

Valentine Weekend at Laurita Winery

Shop chocolate vendors, take in the sounds of song duo The Bergers, reserve a table for brunch and more. Best part? Admission is free all weekend.

Feb. 10

Cupid’s Chase

Get your endorphins going by running a 5K in Sewell. Want to help the cause from afar instead? Support those with disability while being a Virtual Participant.

Valentine’s Dinner Dance Party

Wine and dine with your beau at Tomasello Winery in Hammonton. Savor a four-course meal, then dance to the spinning of a live DJ.

St. Valentine’s Dinner Dance

Indulge in top-tier wines, a 3-course meal and the jazz stylings of singer Ginni Corsello. Dance the night away at Villa Milagro Vineyards in Finesville.

Feb. 10 to 11

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Any winery that’s part of the Garden State Wine Growers association will be hosting wine and chocolate pairings all weekend. Participating spots include Four Sisters Winery, Fox Hollow Vineyards, Brook Hollow Winery and many more.

Wine and Roses

4JG’s Vineyard in Colts Neck is serving up vino, chocolate and flowers. Get a 6-sample tasting and a souvenir wine glass, or go for the gold package, which includes a barrel taste and a sneak peek at some exclusive blends.

Photo courtesy of Heritage Vineyards

Wine and Chocolate Weekend

Make the trip to Heritage Vineyards in Mullica Hill for wine tastings and curated pairings. Try vino with truffles from Mecha Chocolates (Collingswood) and Mademoiselle Macaron (Mullica Hill).

Feb. 11

Valentine’s Dinner Show with the Jersey Four

As part of iPlay America’s 2018 Dinner Show Series, this Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute band will be setting the soundtrack to your date night. Dance, eat and play trivia at this Freehold fave.

Valentine’s Day Brunch

Bacon and pancakes and bellinis, oh my! Go to Hopewell Valley Vineyards for an early boozy brunch including breakfast pizzas, mimosas, artisan bread and more.

Feb. 14

Sweethearts Ball

Get your fill at this banquet-style dinner complete with a bottle of bubbly. Head to Mauro’s on the Ave in Vineland for a great meal and live entertainment from BitterSweet Duo.

Photo courtesy of PaintNite

A Valentine Stroll Paint Nite

Make the drive to Plank Pizza Company Beer Parlor in Saddle Brook for a craft beer-filled paint event. You and your date will each create one half of a partner painting.

Feb. 18

Lover’s Lane Chocolate Brunch

How about some sugar with your sugar? Head to The Mansion in Voorhees for chocolate-inspired and infused brunch dishes.

Feb. 24

Fallen Heroes Polar Bear Plunge

Head down the shore to North Wildwood for an exhilarating (and icy) dip in the ocean. Dress up for a chance to win the Best Dressed prize, and don’t miss out on the afterparty at Keenan’s Irish Pub.

’70s Mixtape

Head to Montclair’s Wellmont Theater for a blast from the past dance party with live music, as well as special performances from Stephen Colbert, Patrick Wilson and more. Get tix to the concert alone, or splurge on the open bar and hors d’oeuvres.



Feb. 24 to 25

Wine Release Party

Terhune Orchards in Princeton is pouring their two latest vinos, Traminette and Heritage Chardonnay. Get it by the glass, flight or free sample while enjoying live tunes and light fare. You can also come through for a wine and chocolate pairing on February 10-11 and 17-18, and March 10-11.

Ongoing

Photo courtesy of Top Golf

Top Golf

Reserve a bay in Edison to shoot golf balls while chowing down on signature cocktails and high-end apps. Best part? You don’t need to be a golfer to have a blast.

The Outsider at Paper Mill Playhouse

Head to Millburn for a show all about political satire. See what happens when Ned Newley unexpectedly becomes Governor.

Stumpy’s

Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Eatontown offers a unique way to release your stress . Get safety training before taking a lesson in hatchet throwing. Then practice your skills by throwing in a private pit. You’ll quickly discover how addictive it is to nail the bullseye on wooden targets.

