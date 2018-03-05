How to end racism in New Jersey

This being Oscars week, if you were to give an award to the best football movie ever, you can't go wrong with "Remember The Titans." The movie is based on the true story of African American coach Herman Boone, played by Denzel Washington and how he integrated the T.C. Williams High School football team in Alexandria Virginia. I showed my 11 year old sons that movie this past weekend and had to explain to them what the big deal was about racism.

You see, they have friends of all races and ethnic backgrounds and none of that plays a part in their feelings. They just go by what they like or did like about them based on how they act. I remember a commercial where a boy would sing the Rogers and Hammerstein song from South Pacific "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught."

After I explained what the movie was about, they asked "What's the big deal about color? What difference does that make if they're playing on a team?" Obviously my sons weren't "carefully taught." One lesson I will teach them comes from Morgan Freeman who said to Mike Wallace on how to stop racism. "Stop talking about it" .

Now if we can get all those people who profit from promoting racism and those that hang signs promoting it to stop. Then maybe our children's generation can be the one's who move forward and enjoy what each of us brings to the table instead of continuing to live in the past.

More from New Jersey 101.5 :