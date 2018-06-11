How to become friends with Jerry Seinfeld — by Margaret Cho

Hope you had a chance to catch the stand up act at the Stress Factory with Margaret Cho over the weekend! She joined me on the air Friday to discuss the shows, her next project with Amazon and Jet lag.

She also shared the story of how she lied on a college comedy competition, entered under age and became friends with Jerry Seinfeld.

