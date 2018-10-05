How to avoid hitting deer? Don’t drive in my yard!

Someone in the family keeps putting corn out for the deer and they keep coming. Every day. Sometimes three or four times a day. They really are beautiful creatures to watch. My backyard borders hundreds of acres of woodlands where they live. So feeding them there actually keeps them off our streets. After they feed, the head back into the swamp and woods beyond. The 'rut' starts soon, and they'll be trying to mount anything that moves back there, so I usually drop the corn and run during November and December!

