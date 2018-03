Bad news for allergy suffers. This season is gonna be a rough one . Fear not. There is a great way to clear your sinuses. It helped me avoid colds for the past two years and it helps relieve the symptoms of allergies as well.

I was shocked to see that some people nearly throw up at the mere mention of it. Come on, don't be a wuss. Try the Neti-Pot!

