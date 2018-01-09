Contact Us
Make My Homepage

How this hero NJ Transit cop won $500,000 in one night

By Dan Alexander January 9, 2018 10:24 AM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

NEWARK — A police officer who pulled a passenger off the tracks at Secaucus Junction won a half-million on a new NBC game show

NJ Transit Officer Victor Ortiz and his wife Evelyn appeared on the The Wall Monday night and thanks to her knowledge and his luck with an electronic ball traveling down a four-story pegboard (similar to the Plinko board from the Price is Right), they won $499,899.

Their daughter. Roslyn, was in the audience to cheer them on. Evelyn was in an isolation chamber for much of the game, answering trivia questions — but did not know if she answered correctly.

Evelyn and Victor Ortiz on NBC's The Wall
Evelyn and Victor Ortiz on NBC’s The Wall (Justin Lubin/NBC | 2017 NBCUniversal)Media, LLC

Without knowing how much Victor had won, Evelyn had to decide about signing a “contract” that would give the family a guaranteed payoff of $145,000 or whatever amount Victor had won. An emotional Evelyn tore the contract up before facing her husband.

“We’re strong. You’re strong. You did your best and I appreciate you. I love you. I love our life. So no matter what we’re going to be good,” Victor told Evelyn as her lip quivered. “WE’RE GOING HOME WITH HALF A MILLION DOLLARS!”

How this hero cop pulled ‘Green Mile’ guy from train tracks just in time

Chris Hardwick told the 16-year veteran’s story throughout the hour — how he was working overtime in August, 2016 when an agitated, unmedicated Alan Jefferson, 56, of Elizabeth got off a train in an angry state, ran down the platform and jumped onto the tracks yelling “I’m not going to jail” repeatedly.

As Ortiz chased him, Jefferson jumped onto the tracks shouting “I just want to die.”

Ortiz said he told Jefferson “you’re not going to die,” and with one mighty pull yanked Jefferson off the tracks in the knick of time as the train sped down the rails and then came to a halt.

LeBron James is the producer of the show, which debuted on Christmas.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Filed Under: Category: Entertainment | New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM