How the Rock World Mourned Prince With ‘Purple Rain’ Covers

After Prince 's death in April 2016, family, friends and fans offered a variety of tributes to the legendary musician. But his fellow music men and women honored him the best way they know how: by covering his music .

Several key songs emerged in the set lists of other musicians — from those who were friends with the reclusive genius to those who were simply inspired by him — with "Purple Rain" being the dominant tune. The song is taken from Prince's album (and film) of the same name — which was reissued in 2017, putting it back on the charts. The song was covered after his death by everyone from classic rockers like Bruce Springsteen and Santana to Jennifer Hudson and Dwight Yoakam. Prince's 1984 hit seemed to provide catharsis for the performers and the fans.