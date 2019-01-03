We're a year into the Murphy administration, for better or for worse.

Murphy came in with a progressive agenda on everything from a $15 minimum wage to free tuition to legal marijuana. The reality? It's been a bit of a mixed bag for a governor who's hit more resistance from his fellow Democrats in the state legislature than he may have bargained for.

But if you look at the governor's Facebook page , everything seems peachy-keen.

"It's basically a campaign tool on behalf of the governor," Bob Williams tells Jim Gearhart in the latest installment of the weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

Well, things seem great until you look a little deeper ... in the comments below the rosy and upbeat reflections of Murphy's governorship you'll find on his professionally packaged social media.

Take the following comments left on the governor's New Year's message:

Ralph H. Batten: NOT A HAPPY NEW YEAR AS LONG AS YOU ARE THE GOVERNOR

Bill Holt: Thank you for solidifying my decision to vote for Kim Guadano. You suck! Happy New Year.

Joe Beem: Every time Murphy smiles an illegal gets more entitled.

Marty Smith IV: It will be a good year when you are not governor of NJ anymore.

Then again, at least some followers of the governor are in his corner. Ada Dritsas Roca writes to the governor and his wife: "Happy New Year to both of you and ignore the ignorant trolls."

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

