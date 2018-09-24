How much NJ’s community/private colleges are charging in 2018

Tuition statistics released by the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education show the sticker price of attending a community or independent college in New Jersey is — perhaps not surprisingly — on the rise.

Following our look in August at the tuition rates of New Jersey's four-year public schools , the numbers are in for all the other higher-education institutions in the Garden State.

The average cost to attend a year of community college in New Jersey is $5,042, according to the state's numbers. That's up 3 percent from $4,896 in 2017.

Sixteen of the 19 community colleges hiked their tuition-and-fee rates — the two-year schools in Camden, Essex and Sussex did not.

"In the grand scheme of things, New Jersey's community colleges are the most affordable and accessible option for a higher education," said Jacob Farbman, director of communications for the New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

Farbman said the specific reasons for a price hike vary from school to school, but community colleges are "balancing a variety of needs" while aiming to provide an affordable education.

The tuition-and-fee total tops $5,000 at nine community colleges in 2018, compared to five in 2017.

Community college — Undergrad in-district tuition/fees — % hike from last year

Atlantic Cape Community College — $4,818 — 5.9%

Bergen Community College — $5,618 — 1.2%

Brookdale Community College — $5,216 — 3%

Rowan College at Burlington County — $4,335 — 6.6%

Camden County College — $4,320 — unchanged

Cumberland County College — $4,500 — 1.4%

Essex County College — $4,995 — unchanged

Rowan College at Gloucester County — $4,470 — 2.1%

Hudson County Community College — $5,743 — 3.8%

Mercer County Community College — $5,258 — 7.9%

Middlesex County College — $4,395 — 1.4%

County College of Morris — $4,920 — 1.9%

Ocean County College — $4,515 — 1.1%

Passaic County Community College — $5,070 — 3%

Raritan Valley Community College — $5,686 — 4.3%

Salem Community College — $5,070 — 2.4%

Sussex County Community College — $6,750 — unchanged

Union County College — $5,140 — 7%

Warren County Community College — $4,980 — 5.1%

The costs rise for students who attend a community college outside the school's service area.

With an average rate of $37,875 for the 2018 academic year, the cost per student has risen by 1.2 percent at private colleges and universities in the state.

The increase was modest thanks largely to Drew University, which lowered its tuition by 20 percent in 2018. The cost is now similar to what it was in 2010.

The university noted in a press release that tuition and fees have increased by 25 percent at private colleges since 2010, while family incomes have remained mostly flat.

"Drew's published price has deterred some families form considering the hallmarks of a Drew education," MaryAnn Baenninger, president of Drew, said in the release. "Our lower tuition will open Drew's door to many who thought it was closed to them."

Outside of Drew, the price tag jumped at each private school. Students generally pay less than the sticker price due to merit- and need-based aid.

Independent college — Undergrad in-state tuition/fees — % hike from last year

Bloomfield College — $29,950 — 2.2%

Caldwell University — $34,865 — 2.7%

Centenary University — $32,998 — 1.3%

Drew University — $39,500 — (19.7%)

Fairleigh Dickinson: Florham Campus — $43,142 — 3.3%

Fairleigh Dickinson: Metro Campus — 3.3%

Felician University — $34,315 — 2%

Georgian Court University — $32,976 — 2.2%

Monmouth University — $38,138 — 3.8%

Pillar College — $21,700 — 3%

Princeton University — $49,330 — 4.6%

Rider University — $42.860 — 3.8%

College of Saint Elizabeth — $33,633 — 2.6%

Saint Peter's University — $37,486— 3%

Seton Hall University — $42,170 — 3.9%

Stevens Institute of Technology — $52,202 — 3.3%

