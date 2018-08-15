How ‘Millennial’ are you? Could YOU pass the test?

On the latest episode of my podcast #SpeakingMillennial with Jay Black and Jessica Gibson , we put the title of the podcast to the test.

We thought after 70 or so episodes, it might make sense to see if Jay and I learned anything from our Millennial co-host Jessica. So we invited NJ101.5 Producer Kylie Moore to join Jessica to actually put us to the test. And of course, we made a competition out of it.

Any guesses on which honorary Millennial (between Jay and myself) speaks the most millennial?

Check out the episode to find out! And make sure that you subscribe so you never miss a new one!

