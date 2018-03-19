How late in a year it can snow in Jersey

Tuesday ushers in spring and Wednesday the first full day of spring. It's also bringing the threat of the 4th coastal storm in March. Is it unfair that Mother Nature has the bitchy audacity to dump snow on us when it's no longer winter? Well I agree, but it's not unprecedented. In fact we've had snowy weather much deeper into a New Jersey Spring.

In 1982 when Ronald Reagan was in the White House, Madonna played endlessly on your radio and spring was well underway in New Jersey we got walloped. It was April 6-7, 1982 when most of central and northern New Jersey was dealt 4 to 10 inches of snow from a category 2 snowstorm. But some northern sections got up to 20 inches. South Jersey was largely spared with only 1 to 4 inches. And it came on a Tuesday and a Wednesday just like this week's 4th major storm.

Then there was the Great Blizzard of 1888 . Known as one of the deadliest snowstorms in U.S. history it destroyed New Jersey and other Northeast states with between 20 to 60 inches of snow from March 11 to March 14. 60 inches. That's 5 feet. At least it had the common decency to be done 5 days before spring that year.

This year no such luck.

More from New Jersey 101.5