How Judi REALLY spends her mid-show breaks

Some people think it’s fun and games all the time at a radio station but trust me-it is not. Sometimes we really get down and dirty while broadcasting and it can be difficult and challenging! That’s why every once in a while we need to release the tension with a good dance break.

As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing that a good ole dose of happy feet cannot cure. And even though Dennis Malloy tried desperately to kill our buzz on a recent Wednesday, we felt the need to go ahead and break it down!! And felt much better for it. So please join producer Kylie and me as we partake in a New Jersey 101.5 ritual: the Studio Happy Dance.