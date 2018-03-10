St. Patrick's Day is March 17 and Irish eyes are smiling across the Garden State.

That's because 1.27 million New Jersey residents identify as Irish-American, according to U.S. Census estimates. (About 33,900 also identify as Scotch-Irish).

About 170 towns in New Jersey are at least a quarter Irish, according to Census estimates analyzed by New Jersey 101.5.

The counties with the most Irish-Americans are Monmouth (138,000), Ocean (129,000), Bergen (107,000) and Camden (101,000).

Counties with the greatest concentration of Irish-Americans are Cape May (28 percent), Gloucester (27 percent) and Sussex (24 percent).

Below are the top towns, plus a map where you can find your own.

Highest percentages

Avalon

Irish-Americans: 623 / % of population: 46

North Wildwood

Irish-Americans: 1,881 / % of population: 47

Spring Lake

Irish-Americans: 2,014 / % of population: 43

Brielle

Irish-Americans: 2,039 / % of population: 43

Avon-by-the-Sea

Irish-Americans: 792 / % of population: 42

Barnegat Light

Irish-Americans: 235 / % of population: 41

Spring Lake

Irish-Americans: 1,216 / % of population: 41

Sea Girt

Irish-Americans: 730 / % of population: 40

National Park

Irish-Americans: 1,212 / % of population: 40

Longport

Irish-Americans: 895 / % of population: 40

Highest totals

These are all the municipalities that have at least 10,000 residents identifying as Irish-American.

Toms River

Irish-Americans: 23,751 / % of population: 26

Middletown

Irish-Americans: 21,591 / % of population: 32

Brick

Irish-Americans: 19,828 / % of population: 26

Gloucester Twp

Irish-Americans: 15,275 / % of population: 24

Hamilton (Mercer)

Irish-Americans: 14,410 / % of population: 16

Washington Twp (Gloucester)

Irish-Americans: 14,008 / % of population: 29

Cherry Hill

Irish-Americans: 13,027 / % of population: 18

Howell

Irish-Americans: 12,425 / % of population: 24

Jackson

Irish-Americans: 11,797 / % of population: 22

Evesham

Irish-Americans: 11,631 / % of population: 26

Old Bridge

Irish-Americans: 11,234 / % of population: 17

Jersey City

Irish-Americans: 11,167 / % of population: 5

Woodbridge

Irish-Americans: 10,966 / % of population: 11

Hoboken

Irish-Americans: 10,962 / % of population: 22

(By the way, there are still slightly more Italians in Jersey.)

Find your town on map

Click on a town to see the info. The darker the green the more Irish-American the town's population is. The towns in red had no reported estimates in the 2011-2015 American Community Survey.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .