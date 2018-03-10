How Irish is your New Jersey town?
St. Patrick's Day is March 17 and Irish eyes are smiling across the Garden State.
That's because 1.27 million New Jersey residents identify as Irish-American, according to U.S. Census estimates. (About 33,900 also identify as Scotch-Irish).
About 170 towns in New Jersey are at least a quarter Irish, according to Census estimates analyzed by New Jersey 101.5.
The counties with the most Irish-Americans are Monmouth (138,000), Ocean (129,000), Bergen (107,000) and Camden (101,000).
Counties with the greatest concentration of Irish-Americans are Cape May (28 percent), Gloucester (27 percent) and Sussex (24 percent).
Below are the top towns, plus a map where you can find your own.
Highest percentages
Avalon
Irish-Americans: 623 / % of population: 46
North Wildwood
Irish-Americans: 1,881 / % of population: 47
Spring Lake
Irish-Americans: 2,014 / % of population: 43
Brielle
Irish-Americans: 2,039 / % of population: 43
Avon-by-the-Sea
Irish-Americans: 792 / % of population: 42
Barnegat Light
Irish-Americans: 235 / % of population: 41
Spring Lake
Irish-Americans: 1,216 / % of population: 41
Sea Girt
Irish-Americans: 730 / % of population: 40
National Park
Irish-Americans: 1,212 / % of population: 40
Longport
Irish-Americans: 895 / % of population: 40
Highest totals
These are all the municipalities that have at least 10,000 residents identifying as Irish-American.
Toms River
Irish-Americans: 23,751 / % of population: 26
Middletown
Irish-Americans: 21,591 / % of population: 32
Brick
Irish-Americans: 19,828 / % of population: 26
Gloucester Twp
Irish-Americans: 15,275 / % of population: 24
Hamilton (Mercer)
Irish-Americans: 14,410 / % of population: 16
Washington Twp (Gloucester)
Irish-Americans: 14,008 / % of population: 29
Cherry Hill
Irish-Americans: 13,027 / % of population: 18
Howell
Irish-Americans: 12,425 / % of population: 24
Jackson
Irish-Americans: 11,797 / % of population: 22
Evesham
Irish-Americans: 11,631 / % of population: 26
Old Bridge
Irish-Americans: 11,234 / % of population: 17
Jersey City
Irish-Americans: 11,167 / % of population: 5
Woodbridge
Irish-Americans: 10,966 / % of population: 11
Hoboken
Irish-Americans: 10,962 / % of population: 22
(By the way, there are still slightly more Italians in Jersey.)
Find your town on map
Click on a town to see the info. The darker the green the more Irish-American the town's population is. The towns in red had no reported estimates in the 2011-2015 American Community Survey.
