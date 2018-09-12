How hurricanes are named, and did yours make the list?

Before 1953, tropical storms and hurricanes were simply tracked by year and the order in which they occurred. But this led to confusion and false information. Advisories were broadcast and mistaken for entirely different storms located hundreds of miles away. So in 1953 the U.S. began using female names. In 1978 male names were added for Northern Pacific storms and a year later for Atlantic ones. They found they were easily remembered this way with far less confusion when two or more storms were happening at the same time.

Now how does the National Hurricane Center come up with those names? They don't. It's actually done by the World Meteorological Organization. For Atlantic hurricanes, the ones we're concerned with, a list of male and female names are used on a six-year rotation. For example, as Florence heads for the Carolinas, another Florence is scheduled to be the sixth storm in 2024. Then again in 2030. The only time these names are retired, kind of like when an athlete's number is retired, is when a storm was so infamous, deadly and costly that its future use would be too troubling. Katrina, for example, will never be used again.

They always skip the Q's and the U's, and they stop with W. If more than 21 storms happen in a given season they they move on to names from the Greek alphabet.

So after Florence, what names are left for this year?

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Didn't make the cut? Here's the list of all hurricane names for the entire 6 year cycle, starting with 2018 and ending with 2023.

2018

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Florence

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Michael

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

2019

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

2020

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

2021

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

2022

Alex

Bonnie

Colin

Danielle

Earl

Fiona

Gaston

Hermine

Ian

Julia

Karl

Lisa

Martin

Nicole

Owen

Paula

Richard

Shary

Tobias

Virginie

Walter

2023

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harold

Idalia

Jose

Katia

Lee

Margot

Nigel

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

Didn't make the list? It's okay. Neither did I.

