How fast can you fill in all 21 Jersey counties on this map?

EzumeImages

It’s fun, it’s quick, and it might just be frustrating. Here’s a quiz that gives you 3 minutes to find all 21 New Jersey counties on an unmarked map.

3 minutes? C’mon! You can do it in 90 seconds, right? I did mine in under 90 but must admit even I, someone who was born and raised here, screwed up one county. In my rush I put Burlington County where Camden should go. Doh!

Take the speed quiz here, and feel free to brag about your number correct and how fast your answered in the comment section below.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on